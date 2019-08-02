Health care worker arrested after allegedly fathering child with disabled woman

A caretaker at a Florida facility for people with disabilities was arrested, accused of impregnating a resident who has the mental capacity of a small child.
1:02 | 02/08/19

He continued to it which happened like. Up to this past Tuesday when he was arrested pretty CEO David Cook says he didn't have enough evidence to fire Willie shorter we only find someone if. If we observed the abuse obviously up business by it or as a result of an investigation. He told us the victim named three and its potential suspects when it was discovered she was pregnant and has her story changed multiple times. So we followed up with a rock which police department who told us that believe that wasn't enough evidence to requests DNA. But it's when he teamed victims came forward and specifically said shorter inappropriately touched her. She specifically. Mentioned this particular person. Committee at Kohl's Rutledge police department PCS and a peeping. According to this arrest affidavit rock which police then tested DNA. And ABC it a profile was a 99 point 99%. Match with shorter. Term facility on government. Yeah well and any situation like this. The senate to become an investigation.

