‘We have not heard from Elon’ about DOGE : Rep. Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, says she “wants some analysis” from Elon Musk about how he’s advising President Trump on government efficiency.

February 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live