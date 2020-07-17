Transcript for Heat wave spreading across Midwest, Northeast

Time now for a look at your weather for this Friday morning. Scattered storms across the northeast today but not as powerful as the storms in Western New York Thursday when tornado warnings were posted. Strong winds brought down trees and power lines and there was flash flooding in some areas. Checking today's temperatures a heat advisory will continue before the south from Oklahoma to Alabama. Pleasant in the north east but a heat wave is expected to start tomorrow. Ninety's from Detroit to Denver triple digits for Salt Lake City and Phoenix seventies along the West Coast.

