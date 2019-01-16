Heavy rain causes flood, mudslide concerns in West

About 3 inches of rain fell in the San Francisco Bay area in the past days.
Fire ravaged communities in California are bracing for dangerous mudslides today some schools are closed in mandatory evacuations have been ordered. What neighborhood near LA was deemed unsafe after a debrief flow swept a house off its foundation. Fourteen other homes are now threatened to the heaviest rain is expected later today and into tomorrow.

