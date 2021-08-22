Transcript for Henri continues to churn across Northeast after weakening to tropical storm

On Reid's churning up the north Heath touching down near westerly Rhode Island the first tropical storm to make landfall in New England since 2006. A transformer on fire in Narragansett thousands without power across the state and in neighboring Connecticut we've gone from a hurricane to tropical storm but. Don't get complacent because the terrain it's so wet. You do have just a forty that the nine guys. Knox ever trees NASCAR watch and power outage situations so carefully the effects felt throughout New England the storm bringing rough surf and rain to Massachusetts. And in central New Jersey this street completely under water people evacuating by boat. Streets also flooded in Hoboken. Man holes overflowing in Jersey City. In New York City torrential downpours for hours nearly four and a half inches of rain falling in Central Park Saturday. Making it the wedding stayed there in seven years. Through here this storm will continue on its path up north as it weakened into a tropical depression by tonight. Heading into upstate new York and southern Vermont by Monday morning. Greener relate ABC news Westbrook Connecticut.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.