Transcript for 'Hero' girl kept baby brother alive after parents' apparent murder-suicide

This is an absolutely. Horrific incident. And obviously. Everybody is touched. Buys. That the two children. Absolutely. Beautiful. Beautiful children. The little three year old girl. Is bright as doctor healing said happy. Sweet. And just bubbling. In in spite of the tragedy. And though little baby boy. Is doing well and is thriving. And that is the most important thing to all of us the baby is a miracle baby. And the little girl as a hero. She's an absolute hero our little Angel. Was able to keep herself and her brother alive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.