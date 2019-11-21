Transcript for Hidden camera found in boy's bathroom at elementary school, food worker arrested

I hitting camera installed in the boy's bathroom at northside elementary school police saying. School maintenance workers found it Monday with pictures of students on it but it kid. It did in missing kids clinging to school. July and I'm frantic MMS I'm not a victim in this. Police arrested 42 year old. Scott Stiller Marty the district says he was at third party contractor. Working for the school but if the fact that this guy who is here inside this school is just pretty disturbing yet. And Dmitry what us over the indoor next. Let's move definitely an individual Perry but there have been a couple of aren't that. Earlier this year the district said a substitute teacher was fired after filming per diver feet into the classroom el Campo high school. Police also investigated a food worker at another school. But they say it was sending inappropriate messages to students reevaluate. Used that these are somebody else's kids. These these are not your children. But it is gay jog your obligation to make sure these kids are safe from the district says they do background checks on anybody working at their schools. As for go Mardi police searched his Rosenberg called reviewing a more evidence they say they won't ID any of the kids caught on camera. Because none of their faces were seen being the third time that something like this this happen this year is this not surprising to you hearing about this. Malick they'll camp on now del Campo ITJ Parker ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

