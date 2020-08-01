High school evacuated after explosion on campus

More
Students and administrators were ordered to leave Klein Forest High School at around 1 p.m. after a firework exploded in the school's cafeteria, causing at least one possible injury, officials said.
0:41 | 01/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High school evacuated after explosion on campus
And I. Okay. Annually Lansing. There they'll just like on the school and it really standing around like China and blue.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"Students and administrators were ordered to leave Klein Forest High School at around 1 p.m. after a firework exploded in the school's cafeteria, causing at least one possible injury, officials said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68143281","title":"High school evacuated after explosion on campus","url":"/US/video/high-school-evacuated-explosion-campus-68143281"}