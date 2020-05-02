Transcript for High school principal apologizes for suggesting Kobe Bryant deserved to die

Is that the posts that you can't edit. Chemist high school principal Liza sykora admits she wrote on FaceBook after hearing about basketball star Kobe Bryant's death at a helicopter crashed January 26. This post that read not gonna lie seems to me that karma caught up with a break this today. It was a reference to a 2003 case were bright faced rape charges involving a nineteen year old woman. The charges were eventually dropped in Bryant settled a lawsuit filed by the woman. Out of court. IA you know from personal experience that generated the visceral reaction sikora also admits it was rule. I am embarrassed that I meet sept or decision and let down my students. We communicated with our community last night. Me and teachers yesterday. On an in the students today. I am. Hopeful that my. Regret well garner some trust me power. Sykora principal at campus for nearly three years admits she counseled staff and students just last year. About being careful about online posts. Since deleted her FaceBook and Twitter now. Let's say I think she stepped down her story. Why so. Just those types of thing just really can't trade at. Chemist high school senior vote which bit a Kobe Bryant fan leaves that kind of mistake should cost sykora. Her job. It's one thing it's another student or someone else about it salt saint days. Over in Europe public figure and people look Algeria and parents of school kids. And you say summing like. I mean you're definitely set to our standard that's ridiculous yeah.

