Transcript for High surf warning in California

All right let's move on now to land the West Coast we might continue reporter Matt Keller weights are station in San Francisco kgo. Where they have more extreme weather they are dealing wit bear high winds very rough surf. Matt can you tell us TD Telus for as this is pretty extreme especially for this time of year. As well it happens here in the winner here in the Bay Area we get some big waves hitting the coastline and today there are some very. Very big ways I'm standing on the Pacific appear work. Just south of San Francisco and you could see that they have it close and that's because when you see the ways you'll see why the coast of the railing to. The water down below is about. Forty feet. During calm days but obviously today is not a Conde you could see some of these waves. Getting close to the bottom of that peers awards again at these waves are about thirty feet high that is very big we have a high surf warning in effect. Through 9 o'clock so it tonight. And that this high surf warning is supposed to be a deterrent but if I had my camera and speed turn around here you could see a lot of people have come out here. To take a look at the ways and we're gonna walk because I want to show you just why I'm dress like I'm supposed to be in a rainstorm here. Green jacket on I got rain pants on I've got waterproof boots and that's because there's a real chance that you can get. We'll add we're gonna show you this is beach boulevard it closes off to traffic. Why lots C a couple people walking by about water just crashes across the sidewalk there and it's been crashing across the street. As well it's pretty impressive out here Amylin. Yes and busy you know we talk about it not not happening very often are people really heeding these warnings I see some folks out there weights you. Watching AAR are they being careful are the officials there really at a watch people until on the get off the beats. You know this is kind of a safe spot but it him Mike Garrett could just turn to write a little bit here this is normally. Sandy area right here on the beach and so people could be walking. Along the sand here but obviously it's too dangerous for anybody to be walking there that's why everybody's here on this fear this is actually where we come for our live reports in the morning whenever there are big ways because we can show and and we can also be protected a little bit there's a cafe. Right behind us that gives us a little bit of protection but my camera and this morning was nailed give a little nod their Stevie got hit did you. Yes he got hit by one of the ways coming over the railings and I got a little soaked but. We've learned we're in our reindeer. Paneling. Yeah I knew that ain't got it all figured I got shelter there and hopefully hot copy for those morning live shots Matt Keller. From our San Francisco station kgo we so appreciate it thank you.

