-
Now Playing: Storm brings heavy rain to the Northeast
-
Now Playing: New storm moving east with snow, strong wind and rain
-
Now Playing: Spike in teen vaping: Study
-
Now Playing: High surf warning in California
-
Now Playing: Investigators complete searching property of missing mom's fiance
-
Now Playing: U.S.-Mexico border death tragedy
-
Now Playing: Town supports mom who called 911 on armed son
-
Now Playing: Mom of missing toddler suing girl's father
-
Now Playing: Gorgeous snow-capped forest in northern Utah
-
Now Playing: Newly graduated firefighter proposes to girlfriend at ceremony
-
Now Playing: Home Depot hires 6-year-old as store greeter
-
Now Playing: Trump reviewing murder case against former US service member
-
Now Playing: Teens' use of e-cigarettes spikes: Report
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 17, 2018
-
Now Playing: In memoriam: A look back at the legacy of Burt Reynolds
-
Now Playing: SNL star Pete Davidson appears on camera hours after disturbing post
-
Now Playing: Pilot speaks out after harrowing plane crash
-
Now Playing: Coast Guardsman kills wife, son before taking own life: Officials
-
Now Playing: Cops find 'no sign' of missing Colorado mom
-
Now Playing: Major storm slams Northeast with freezing rain