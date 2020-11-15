Transcript for Hiker whose heart stopped for 45 minutes recovers

I'm extremely grateful everybody here at the hospital there. Not given up on me mean 49 minutes of C terrorism and a long time and I'm alive and breathing and they're expected to make pretty good recovery. Welcome back to GMA on this Sunday morning incredible story Michael Lipinski the man doctors say came back from the dead. The 45 year old hiker was found unconscious along a trail on Mount Rainier outside Seattle Washington last Sunday after getting lost he was taken to the hospital. We're doctors say he died on the operating table they worked to revive him and after two days and his speed boat didn't. His eyes and as he said he is now expected. To make an amazing recovery.

