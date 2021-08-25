Hippo celebrates birthday at San Antonio Zoo

Uma the hippo had a smashing time with her 6-year-old grandson Timothy, celebrating her 47th birthday at the San Antonio Zoo, feasting on watermelon, cantaloupe and apples.
1:13 | 08/25/21

