Hispanic Heritage Month: Actor Chris Rivas on what it means to be Latino in America

The podcaster, actor and now author of the book “Brown Enough” joins to discuss his experience being Latino in America and the themes of self-identity present in his book.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live