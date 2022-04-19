Holocaust survivor's message: 'Life can be beautiful if you all get along'

ABC News' Kyra Phillips speaks with Holocaust survivor Ella Mandel about her experiences in Auschwitz and why it is so important for her to teach students and speak about her experiences every week.

