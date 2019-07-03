Homeless vet, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty

Johnny Bobbitt, Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico will still faces pending state charges in Burlington County.
0:27 | 03/07/19

Now to a couple of guilty plea stemming from the go find me scam your Philadelphia the feel good story of a homeless vet who. Helped a woman who ran out of gas Reese hundreds of thousands of dollars but was a lot the vet Johnny Bobbitt pleaded guilty to a federal money laundering charge. He faces more than two years in prison and Keating the Claire the woman in the scheme pleaded guilty to wire fraud. She could spend nearly three years behind bars and both of them along with of course former boyfriend is still face. State charges.

