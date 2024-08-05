Homes in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, submerged as Hurricane Debby makes landfall

Debby made landfall in Florida's Big Bend at around 7 a.m. Monday, with severe storm surge and 80 mph winds.

August 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live