Horse seen running down New York highway

More
The horse escaped a nearby farm and went for a trot down the grassy highway median.
0:44 | 07/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Horse seen running down New York highway
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"The horse escaped a nearby farm and went for a trot down the grassy highway median. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64219123","title":"Horse seen running down New York highway","url":"/US/video/horse-running-york-highway-64219123"}