Transcript for House explosion leaves 1 dead, 15 injured

I gas company employee is dead after an explosion destroyed a home in Southern California fifteen other people including three firefighters were injured. The explosion is being blamed on the gas leak investigators it contractor was working on the property and Maria add up. But didn't call to have that gas lines marked before he started taking. Time now for look at your weather this Tuesday morning. Good morning more heavy downpours on the way to the mid Mississippi River valley is tropical rainstorm very exit slowly to the north the rest of the region hot and dry. We make our way farther to the north across a northern tier of the nation of the planes. A frontal boundary stalled out leading to some isolated strong to severe storms as some of those heavy rain falls from Barry work their way toward the. Great Lakes region eventually we'll get some of that into the north east but. Before so we're talking some building heat and humidity here to through Tuesday and Wednesday elect with a meteorologist Adam Derosa.

