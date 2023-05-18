House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on alleged weaponization of government

ABC News Senior Reporter Katherine Faulders on the hearing that comes just after the FBI revokes security clearances for three agents for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

May 18, 2023

