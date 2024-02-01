House Speaker Mike Johnson leads GOP vow to impeach Homeland Security Sec. Mayorkas

Homeland Security committee member, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., speaks with ABC News about the possibility of a vote and what it might mean for both sides of the aisle.

February 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live