Transcript for Houston bank employee charged with robbery for role in violent attack

This is a bank employee charged with robbery deputies say Shelby Weiss tipped off a group of criminals who followed a customer from the bank after withdrawing 75000. Dollars cash. The individual we arrested I was like female employee at the bank she has a direct relationship with one of the suspects already in custody. Harris County precinct four constable mark arming says she's the girlfriend of one of the east humane. It were caught on camera attacking that customer and her husband. Trying to get to cash in surveillance video you see that customer riding her family's check cashing business the money in her purse. She's dragged to the ground by a man wearing purple latex gloves. Her husband comes outside to help but is also beaten up. The violence continues for two remaining and only ends when a second man back so with the couple in a caller. That woman who never lost hold up her purse is suffering severe injuries. Of the female picked on has about six day weeks of recovery. And male victim just has bumps and bruises but they're expected to make a full recovery it. We tried to speak with the local manager of this Wallis state bank branch location not that the 1960. But we're told they had no comment and asked to leave by phone Weaver also told no comment all the pieces this investigation or Alderman place and no one that was involved in this wheel spec justice. And that includes a fourth person the constable says they are searching for the driver in this first caller. In northwest Harris carry Shelley Childers thirteen Eyewitness News.

