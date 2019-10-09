Houston NICU nurse adopts baby she helped deliver in emergency C-section

This Houston NICU nurse is adopting a baby she helped deliver after being called to an emergency C-section and feeling an instant connection with her tiny patient.
1:41 | 09/10/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Houston NICU nurse adopts baby she helped deliver in emergency C-section
