Transcript for Houston police officer fatally shot on his way to work

For the second time in three weeks a Houston police officer has been killed colleagues escorted the body of sergeant Sean Williams the medical examiner last night. He was a 25 year veteran of the force and was killed during a shoot out. I was driving to work he was not in uniform a killer was still on the loose overnight. Sadly leaves behind four children. Ages seventeen. 1412. And and parents. Rather. Through dozens of members of the police department.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.