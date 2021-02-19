Houston residents displaced by pipes bursting due to cold

More
Elizabeth and Amelia Felix had parts of their home and belongings destroyed after water pipes burst due to freezing temperatures in Texas.
3:41 | 02/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Houston residents displaced by pipes bursting due to cold

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:41","description":"Elizabeth and Amelia Felix had parts of their home and belongings destroyed after water pipes burst due to freezing temperatures in Texas. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75985158","title":"Houston residents displaced by pipes bursting due to cold","url":"/US/video/houston-residents-displaced-pipes-bursting-due-cold-75985158"}