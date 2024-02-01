HUD's Point-in-Time count misses masses of people experiencing homelessness

Volunteers search for people experiencing homelessness on a freezing January night in the Kansas City, Mo., suburbs.

February 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live