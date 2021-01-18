Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Huge waves hit Point Lobos, California
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:50","description":"People are warned to stay off the rocks because of the massive waves.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75321793","title":"Huge waves hit Point Lobos, California","url":"/US/video/huge-waves-hit-point-lobos-california-75321793"}