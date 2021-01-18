Huge waves hit Point Lobos, California

More
People are warned to stay off the rocks because of the massive waves.
0:50 | 01/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Huge waves hit Point Lobos, California
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"People are warned to stay off the rocks because of the massive waves.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75321793","title":"Huge waves hit Point Lobos, California","url":"/US/video/huge-waves-hit-point-lobos-california-75321793"}