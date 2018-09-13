'Humans must turn away from incivility,' friend of Botham Jean says at funeral

More
"Re-embrace that heart that God has put in us for love, not hate, and not overreacting with deadly force," said Dane Felicien inspiring a standing ovation.
1:39 | 09/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Humans must turn away from incivility,' friend of Botham Jean says at funeral

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57811600,"title":"'Humans must turn away from incivility,' friend of Botham Jean says at funeral","duration":"1:39","description":"\"Re-embrace that heart that God has put in us for love, not hate, and not overreacting with deadly force,\" said Dane Felicien inspiring a standing ovation.","url":"/US/video/humans-turn-incivility-friend-botham-jean-funeral-57811600","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.