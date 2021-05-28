Humboldt penguin celebrates 6th birthday

More
Monty, the Humboldt penguin, celebrated his sixth birthday at the Santa Barbara Zoo.
0:59 | 05/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Humboldt penguin celebrates 6th birthday
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"Monty, the Humboldt penguin, celebrated his sixth birthday at the Santa Barbara Zoo.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77971466","title":"Humboldt penguin celebrates 6th birthday","url":"/US/video/humboldt-penguin-celebrates-6th-birthday-77971466"}