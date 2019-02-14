-
Now Playing: A community in New Jersey came together to honor the life of a Vietnam veteran
-
Now Playing: World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
-
Now Playing: The latest on the Jussie Smollet attack
-
Now Playing: America Strong: WWII veteran remembered
-
Now Playing: Hundreds attend funeral for vet with no surviving family
-
Now Playing: Jogger describes life-or-death battle with mountain lion
-
Now Playing: Andrew McCabe speaks out for the first time after being fired from FBI
-
Now Playing: Amazon pulls plug on building Queens HQ
-
Now Playing: Fatal shooting on Naval Base
-
Now Playing: Mudslide and flooding in California causing massive evacuations
-
Now Playing: Trump to sign border bill and declare national emergency
-
Now Playing: Alleged video surfaces of R. Kelly sexually assaulting underage girl
-
Now Playing: Valentine's Day candy sickens several children in Georgia
-
Now Playing: Firefighters battle New Jersey apartment fire
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Jussie Smollett breaks silence about alleged racist attack
-
Now Playing: Foster grandparent volunteers at local school
-
Now Playing: Survivor of mountain lion attack describes his experience for the first time
-
Now Playing: Parkland students pay tribute to shooting victims
-
Now Playing: Infowars' Alex Jones ordered to undergo deposition in Sandy Hook case
-
Now Playing: Parkland: One year later