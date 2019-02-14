Hundreds attend funeral for vet with no surviving family

More
Hundreds of people who never knew James McCue attended the funeral for the WWII veteran.
1:29 | 02/14/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hundreds attend funeral for vet with no surviving family
There's your reward this these guys are Garofalo for this country and we nuisance for anything. I. My dad was a Second World War bet on the Vietnam vet and I'd hate to see my dad. You move on without anything and anybody there. I. You have turned out today it matters. Man we're going in the battle in no way. If they could die right away I'm here to show respect to landed deserves it. There's a good man. Maybe it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

