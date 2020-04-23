Transcript for Hundreds at Smithfield pork processing facility test positive

We're joined now Meyer Matt Gutman from Sioux Falls where hundreds of the Smithfield pork processing facility have tested positive in that when we didn't talk on this food supply chain. So we've been seeing how there's a surplus of food and supplies in some parts of the country while others are lining up for hours has there been any effort to try to to spread around the surplus of food. Here what are the problems with the supply chain is that it's hard to get certain things to where they need to go right. There had been backlogs because plants like the one here Smithfield in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is closed up fifty plants across a part of this region food processing plants are also close so. There's really a backlog you need a farmers did. Harvested there are pro do you see need truckers to get it to a processing plant and they needed to debate process so it's really difficult. Also. Food plants meat Packers a jealous he can't just change the assembly line overnight to create more social distancing. That kind of work were caused millions of dollars. Take a lot of time and then slow down production so we're really a very difficult point and really for the first I'm an American his true Weaver. We have faced this kind of problem but nationwide. One company public supermarkets. Based in the south is actually buying some of that fresh produce. And Milken and donating it. To feeding America and their food banks in seven states open. Some people are trying to do something with it but obviously not on the scale that we would like to see in terms of spreading everything out Lindsay right okay Mac oven for us tonight in Sioux Falls and so much Matt.

