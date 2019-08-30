Transcript for Hurricane Dorian expected to strengthen ahead of landfall in Florida

I want to bring in ABC meteorologists Mel Griffin. Who can actually give us the latest storm track Mel what's it looking like right now. I Kimberly so her teen dory and it's still a category two wins I'm 110 miles per hour hasn't street it too much yet but the last 24 hours we have seen as strengthening and now when you take a look at that satellite on the map there you can see that I is becoming more defined. That's one of the first signs that straightening is going to continue in the next couple of days. Moving into an area warmer water it's also moving into an area of lower wind sheer so that is going to can be favorable conditions for additional strengthening as a means northwest at ten miles per hour. Ron mentioned the water temperature one of them being key ingredients of strengthening for hurricanes. 85 to ninety degree water temperatures along this path he could see. It could become a category three as early as today at category four by the weekend as it approaches Florida as well I want to show you the timing now. This is the latest. Track from the national hurricane center at an 11 o'clock and we're seeing it's slowing down to take a look Saturday. Evening 130 mile per hour winds already a category four by tomorrow night it continued solid that strain from meaning category four. Sunday into Monday you can see that turn now making pretty much a west word it turns so is moving from northwest and it'll turn a little bit to the last. And that's why the track keeps shifting a little bit further south. So now we're seeing a potential landfall somewhere near West Palm Beach and we can continue to watch this track shifting a little further south as the days go on solar really need to watch. Where the storms. Takes place and where we think the landfall is going to be but look at the timing and another huge difference. In just the last 24 hours with the forecast models is how much it's slowing down. So Sunday 80 adds that Sunday morning 140. Miles per hour winds. So there could be additional strengthening just ahead of landfall as a guest of those very warm water is right up the East Coast of Florida. And then it approaches. Just north a West Palm Beach hot clean Monday night into Tuesday morning counsel almost. 24 hours later than we originally thought need to look for that to keep shifting over the next couple of days it makes landfall somewhere around West Palm Beach by Tuesday morning and then it. We're try it seemed when it makes that left turn when it moves up the state doesn't look to the center of the state the eastern coast the state even potentially the gulf. Coast of the state so that's one of the biggest questions on all along this track is when it makes. That turn and millions. And its northward sell it it's over the land we're gonna feel weak and a lot from a category three to a category one if its fees over in the central part of the State's Al. A lot of questions with this forecast by you know one of the biggest concerns I have a house lull it's going to be moving that lives means more time for potential series in packs. And multi day event to hit Florida Kimberly. And that's husband ask you so that day invent the storm moving slow equates to it being a stronger storm. That's right to the storm is going to continue to native slow and it's we have a couple of steering current that are going to impact yet so let me show you what's exactly going on here. Because of the high pressure there it's an arena high in the Atlantic Ocean and there's also a low pressure on to the south Dorian. The ocean currents are actually going to be steering it towards the direction of Florida they're going be making it turn from north. To even out west where Turkey could see that blocking highs the blocking ridge what's going to keep pushing that track a little bit further south. That's one of these thing that is going to be steering dory and it's been moving at a steady space at. Steady pace across the Atlantic. Through the northern and central comment. But then this is when it slows down and this is why I'm concerned there could be time for additional strengthening and they're also can be a multi day and then. But high impact and benefit of a category four or even category three hurricane. Moving across parts of Florida and steering currents collapse. High pressure that was steering it wax. Is going to actually erode and that's going to be what slows it down any no steering current and Miki keep moving. That's also going to be what's going to make it turn that left turn. The big problem is there's a lot of model deviation of when this turn happened sell meat could be seeing impact anywhere from each of the coast of Florida. And it's also like pat matter of timing when did it make that turn north so this is why we're looking at you know something like hurricane arm up back in 2017 that's what we thought I was gonna Angela the East Coast and going up the last 'cause that's why we really have to you know stay tuned on the forecast and speech on the forecast changes we have a a couple of days the talk about this now doesn't that it's going to hit until Monday night into Tuesday so several days to prepare so I think the entire state of Florida you can be on alert at these spaghetti models change at the mild come at a better agreement on the track and of course the timing. And what parts apart will be impact and apps. The Lily I was in a Miami during hurricane Irma and when that that change in the past happened it just threw everyone off in terms of evacuations and everything. So your updates are very very important thank you so much now.

