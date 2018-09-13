Transcript for Hurricane Florence reaches North Carolina

I'm Ted oberg an oak island North Carolina where hurricane Florence is clouds have calmed the waves are up you can see them along to appearing here. The rain has not started which means. Pre hurricane surfers are still in the water I asked one why they're daring the rip current they said it's our hurricane to got a serpent we hear it every time. This barrier island just on the northern side of the South Carolina border is under a mandatory evacuation but take a look at the people on the beach there. The people up on the balcony of this motel in some kids hanging out under the pier. You can tell not everyone has taken the advice including this town's mayor. Who has vowed to ride the storm out on this low lying barrier island. Trying to see what will happen to the community he's vowed to protect and serve. On oak island North Carolina I'm Ted oberg KTR case you're watching ABC news law.

