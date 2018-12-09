Hurricane Florence viewed from space

More
A camera outside the International Space Station captured a striking view of the monster storm.
0:59 | 09/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Florence viewed from space

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57770782,"title":"Hurricane Florence viewed from space","duration":"0:59","description":"A camera outside the International Space Station captured a striking view of the monster storm.","url":"/US/video/hurricane-florence-viewed-space-57770782","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.