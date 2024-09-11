Hurricane Francine strengthens as Gulf Coast braces for landfall

FEMA Administrator Keith Turi speaks with ABC News about the impact of Hurricane Francine as it makes landfall and the preparations that have been made based on lessons learned from previous storms.

September 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live