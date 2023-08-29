Hurricane Idalia expected to strengthen before making landfall

Idalia is expected to become a powerful category 3 storm, bringing serious storm threats and the potential for flash flooding in Florida’s Gulf Coast.

August 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live