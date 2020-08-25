-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Louisiana and Texas brace for Hurricane Laura
-
Now Playing: Texas and Louisiana brace for Tropical Storm Laura
-
Now Playing: Reforming the police
-
Now Playing: There are over 24 statues of men in Central Park, but no women. Until now
-
Now Playing: Students face laptop shortage as virtual schooling begins
-
Now Playing: New York dedicates state park to LGBTQ civil rights icon Marsha P. Johnson
-
Now Playing: New warning of possible repeat COVID cases
-
Now Playing: Calls for justice after police shooting of Jacob Blake
-
Now Playing: Unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police shooting of black man
-
Now Playing: Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns from Liberty University after alleged sex scandal
-
Now Playing: ‘Trombone Guy’ drowns out campus hate
-
Now Playing: Lakers dominate in NBA playoffs on Kobe Bryant Day
-
Now Playing: Marco makes landfall in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Laura expected to hit the Gulf Coast as a major hurricane
-
Now Playing: Demonstrators face off with police after officer-involved shooting
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee teaches her boys how to pour water from across the room with no spills
-
Now Playing: RNC Night 1: Political experts discuss the 1st night of the 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: RNC Night 1: GOP formally nominates Trump to 2nd term, Nikki Haley, Trump Jr. speak