Transcript for Hurricane Michael expected to bring 12-foot storm surges in parts of Florida

And we hear rob talking about Apalachicola where the storm surge is expected to be extremely higher on Victor can know is actually there. And Victor Anderson they're expecting twelve Foote surges in that area. That's right Diane that would be life threatening storm surge here twelve feet of water means that all of this. Poorly under water disputed India. Twelve feet more than twice my life. This hold is evo that would be underwater as well. If you look up here just pass this far. Opened it up playgrounds that little neighborhood those homes downtown Apalachicola just beyond that all of that would be flooded as well it's worker waved back done here to this marina. Re still see a good number of votes out here now all morning long we have seen a number of these boat owners. Make of their last minute preps and doing what they canned that urgent rush to get these boats out of this arena they're taken them up the Apalachicola river further inland. Hopefully out of harm's way here but as you can see. Still a total votes here and what they're doing right now you've got them some people just. Helping out their neighbors they're bringing their. Power boats nearby and actually towing some of these sailboats out to where they can get you know out to sea in any to safety as well let's would appoint this were not this one colossal yet. There's people over here making some perhaps as well we move along this marina stock. That big boat right there they're going to be moving it out of here as well. We felt some. The winds are sure to pick up right now some rain this morning as well but we really start feeling those tropical storm force winds later on tonight Diane. And Victor how are people preparing for the storm in terms of trying to protect their homes. Or getting out today seem to be heeding these warnings. You know a good amount how there was a mandatory evacuation in place for this Tony Franklin County. At 8 AM the emergency operations that are also set up a number of buses to get people out of town throughout the morning they're calling. A one time opportunity to get out of town through those buses. But as always covering the storm to find people who said they're gonna try to ride it out they always have their reasons and there's uses some of them. Better than others I suppose for the most part you know you should always listen to those warnings as. Are mandatory evacuations for a reason. But their you know for the most part we have seen a lot of places businesses especially shutting down gas is in very short supply here and you know they're preparing bracing for the worst here again twelve feet of storm surge. Absolutely devastating for this area Clancy unbelievable our Victor candor from Apalachicola Florida Victor thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.