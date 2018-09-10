Transcript for Hurricane Michael takes aim at Gulf Coast

Victor okay don't hear a couple after cola Florida where the rain is starting to come down those winds are sort of pick up as well but the major concern. That storm surge potentially life threatening could be looking at twelve feet of the beginning idea of what that would look like imagine this vote. Completely underwater this marina only frigate cleared out a lot of these votes will stand no chance against hurricane Michael we should start feeling the burst. But those problems don't force wins in just a matter of hours there are mandatory evacuations. Throughout the county. Here Brinkley county they'll be bussing people out of town throughout the morning for any emergency operations centers calling that a one time opportunity to get out. Time is would be running out. Picture of komando ABC news Apalachicola Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.