Hurricane Milton bringing dangerous conditions to Sarasota

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert on tracking the eye of Hurricane Milton as it surges through Florida, urging her community to seek shelter.

October 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live