And from Florida to Alabama for more on Sally let's bring in chief meteorologist ginger zee who's in Mobile, Alabama. And did your how bad it is the damage there I cannot receive a shot behind you that is incredible. Yeah I mean this really tells you what an 82 miles per hour wind gusts India that in this steep a lot of church that was toppled. You can see the drone video from it of course this is not the only damage mobile. Didn't have a lot of tree damage and we actually took our time and drove around the bay when it was safe yesterday after the storm. To go down to Gulf Shores and to Orange Beach and activities see is from highway 161. Those boats and a marina racked. All of it kind of washed up onto the highway. Still that of course is going to be something along but significant amount a tree damage around here. But this morning we've already seen more than eight inches of rainfall with what's left of Sally in central Georgia roads are covered in water we're not done with this tornado warnings have already popped south. East of Columbia, South Carolina so the flash flood warnings it's one of those issues here's how you survive you don't get your car. You will survive what's left to Sally if you do that flash flood watches go up to Richmond. And Norfolk you're gonna see one inch per hour rainfall rates or even a little greater as this slowly moves up through the day today we set the clock there tonight Riley. Durham Wilmington. The new Bernal get a little bit there but really coast still by tomorrow morning so appear in southeastern Virginia up to even New Jersey. Diane could see impacts from this storm before we get rid of it by the weekend. And I say at a car stay at home good tips ginger and one of the things we always talk about these storms is storm surge but. We seasoning really inches in mobile bay talked about negative storm surge or anti surge how does that happen. Rates on the front side is that rob standing in the water at Disney is right as I point six. Feet of surge well on the backside the storm turns counter clockwise until we had that north or northeast wind and the video you're seeing. Is mean walking in mobile bay so with that north or northeast wind it pushes the Bay's waters out into the ocean. Vs the ocean pushing on to Lance. You have to be worried about when that water comes back in. Had a lot of questions about that they said I'll be careful it comes back with a vengeance right. Most of the time and yesterday we watched it happen it was pretty gradual and so you had playing it time to get off of that sand bar that was created by Sally. And we know you're pro genders so we don't worry about you but we always like to encourage people that they should not try this Saddam. Yes. But unfortunately also know that hurricane season is far from over so what do you expect when you look ahead. Listen I've been in three natural disasters in the last four weeks the last thing I want to do is come back down here to the Gulf Coast and unfortunately. It looks like we may have to deal and so this is what we're looking at there are several we'll talk about the moment that that tropical wave that's down by Mexico it has a 90% shot at developing into a depression or storm hit that does so it would be called Wilfred. That is the last in the alphabet remember we start that Greek alphabet after that. At what amount models the European model is trying to take it up toward Texas and Louisiana. I next week so we've got about a week it we've got a lot of changes that can happen and that allowed the models don't do that it sticks like Brownsville from the south either way will be watching it updating you. And then finally I'll just leave you there's several other Al in the Atlantic but Teddy. Is going to be one or two as it passes by Bermuda and that's gonna happen early next week Sally app plenty of activity. In that Atlantic basin and Blake just it just to know and to finish up on Sally here how wild it was that Gulf Shores, Alabama took the landfall sixteen years to the today. From the last time they had a hurricane make landfall and that was I've been back in 2000 collect incredible ginger zee in Mobile, Alabama thank you gender.

