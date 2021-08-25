-
Now Playing: Nurse shares her journey of dealing with fibroids
-
Now Playing: Pregnant nurse dies from COVID-19, leaving behind husband and daughter
-
Now Playing: Try these expert tips to help mask little ones
-
Now Playing: Hippo celebrates birthday at San Antonio Zoo
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: State department in contact with some 500 Americans in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Blinken: Effort to get Afghans out will continue after US troops leave
-
Now Playing: Moderate Democrats talk infrastructure standoff, Afghanistan evacuation effort
-
Now Playing: Meet the 1st African American head of the Smithsonian Institute
-
Now Playing: Remembering The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts
-
Now Playing: Latest news about a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster
-
Now Playing: How small businesses are adapting to pandemic restrictions
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: 10,000 people awaiting flights out of Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Johnson & Johnson booster shot could give major antibody increase
-
Now Playing: What Johnson & Johnson’s new study means for booster shots
-
Now Playing: Utah waterfall rescue
-
Now Playing: Biden sticks with Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline
-
Now Playing: Hospitals reporting staff shortages
-
Now Playing: First look at 'The Women of 9/11'