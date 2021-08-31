Transcript for Where Ida is headed next after devastating the Gulf Coast

Ida is still on the move this morning as the northeast now braces for dangerous flash flooding. ABC news chief meteorologist ginger Z is tracking the latest from New Orleans forests gender first what's it like there in New Orleans today. They and I say this is the plane and the storm and I've covered enough of them where the adrenaline starts to fall off the exhaustion and frustration starts to pump up. You can see from the drone above mean that we still have significant damage around New Orleans from what was mostly the winds. Eighty to a hundred miles per hour this just hang an out for eight hours around us. An Alice Sunday night and Monday but as of right now nobody has power. And very few have water where they're asking them to limit water and I think this is where this goes beyond a as storms story and into the human story it's easy to heat advisories today. It is going to feel like 100 to 105. For all of the places that do not have access to air conditioning. So what happens is when nest. Extended heat after a storm like that any infrastructure is down four we're hearing for weeks. Not only will be frustrating it could get dangerously if he'd like that that doesn't let up at night. Just as an example because we were in a hotel you couldn't open the windows the temperatures in that hotel just keep going up and they don't go down when your body doesn't have time. To recover at night and you don't have cooling air. It can be very dangerous especially for folks who are prone to dehydration so elderly anybody small and I think that might end up being an Asian here. With the heat today and beyond sometimes at these storms we think of. The flooding and we sink and the damage the wind damage we don't think about the after effects like the fact that when the power goes out you don't have air conditioning. And in some parts I know there are also having trouble with drinking waters. And sounds like we're going to be you talking about the aftermath here for quite some time. The gender the storm's not done yet so where's it heading next. At least awesome feeder bands this morning with thunderstorms around here but a majority of it has moved up. Into Mississippi then Tennessee didn't have to share with you the video out of Mississippi as some of those feeder bands but he is more than a foot of rain. He stopped flash flooding. And you sod that unfortunately that road collapsing in George county where they had several cars falling in another reason why when you're in a flash flood warning. It is so critical to not get in your vehicle and not choose to drive in the water because you don't know what the roads doing underneath it. And now take you to where the storm is now you can still see the circulation of remnant low moving through northern Alabama into Tennessee right all of that moisture at least and those feeder bands moving to the panhandle of Florida and the flash flood watch is go always from the Gulf Coast in north Georgia into western North Carolina West Virginia smothered and they've already been getting significant rain from the front that's up there. All of this is gonna squeeze against a front and that's why I think there's going to be problems because their places like New York City that had the second wettest summer on record and now you're gonna add six inches of rain really fast Wednesday night that Thursday I think we will have flash flood events not just an urban areas but look at apple actually concede. Eight plus inches so this is parts of Ida that don't want to leave us alone until late this week. Nights in Jersey and New Orleans Jannero view and everybody else there finds a way to stay cool and stay safe thank you.

