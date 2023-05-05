Idaho college murders suspect seen talking his way out of traffic ticket in new video

Video shows the Idaho college murders suspect talking his way out of a traffic ticket for running a red light in Washington state a month before the gruesome slayings.

May 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live