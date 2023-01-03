Idaho suspect is ‘different than most homicide offenders’: Former FBI profiler

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former FBI profiler and ABC News contributor Brad Garrett about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s profile and what may have led police to him.

January 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live