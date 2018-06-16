Transcript for Infant saved from drowning after climbing into pool

It's that influence all they can talk about it now they can breed. Irina and very like a picture or ill that flat. But sisters Hanna and Carly could not have been closer to tragedy you know. Neal there. Their sons are cousins and best friend's two year ruled Jalen analyzer to seventeen months. Act and tanner and her husband just moved to a new house with an above ground pool. Monday the sisters were in the kitchen when the boys opened the door to the backyard. And we hadn't liked yet and we were right there what happens next he's captured on surveillance video and it's hard to watch. The boys wondering in the yard and in seconds climbing the latter. Jalen dipped his toes a lies or break behind. And then he falls Ian happens felt that. There were no screams as he struggled you can see his splashes as Jalen tries to reach him trying say they. Neither Boykin swim but Jay Lynn makes it out. As seconds turned to minutes of lies is struggling body goes limp the water goes still and Jalen goes to find his mom. He's wet and we both kind of looking or and I YE wet and name. Making you know he points in the back door and said is a life yeah. Immediately she brand saw her son then grabbed his limp body. Five minutes 22 seconds after he fell lid. Five minutes underwater drowning. And I will not Leland Y. Right away Corley start CPR tanner called 911. And together they prayed. Saying god please don't let him that you don't let him die and I bang the Hudson Bay my baby bag because I knew he had no life and him. Elijah was rushed to cook children's by ambulance and doctors say he is fine. Next day she would visiting there are no signs of brain damage. This family believes it is a miracle. No I. That they both survived and a two year old went for how god is me and my two year old. And there is no other morning miracle they hope and save others.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.