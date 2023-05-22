Inmate tunnels through wall, stabs man in neighboring cell, prison officials say

Kavian Thomas, an inmate in Fulton County, allegedly dug a hole in a shower wall.

May 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live