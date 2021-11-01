Transcript for Inmates escape jail with homemade rope, police say

A manhunt is underway in central California for six inmates who escaped a county jail all three hour all the men were between the ages of 1921 years old. Authorities say they made it to the roof of Ebbers said county jail in used a rope made of braided sheets to come down the side of the building. Guards didn't know they were gone until a head count nearly eight hours leader of men face various charges including murder attempted murder and assault.

