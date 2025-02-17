Inside the presidential descendants club

ABC News' Alex Presha sits down with the descendants of seven presidents as they commemorate Presidents' Day in Key West, Florida, by sharing anecdotes about their ancestors and hopes for the future.

February 17, 2025

