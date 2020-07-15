Transcript for Inspirational poem about racism takes the world by storm

Now to a Maryland student who's going viral for one of his many hobbies, 11-year-old Josiah wheeler is a musician, an artist, but recently it's been his poetry that has touched so many. Saddened and frustrated by the death of George Floyd, he put his emotion to paper and penned a poem called my skin's not a weapon. He's here with his mother to tell us all about it. Thank you both for being with us. Josiah, I want to hear all about your poem. Tell us what inspired you to sit down and write such a beautiful, powerful poem. It's unfortunate that all the hatred in this world and police brutality is really what inspired me to share my poem. I feel like I just had to share my voice. So, yeah, all the hatred and everything that's going on right now with the police brutality really inspired. This's right, and your words are powerful. Words can change the world. What kind of change do you want to see happen? I want everyone to understand everyone else's pain because just because some others might not experience police brutality doesn't mean that it's not a real thing. It's very real. But not everyone experiences it. I feel the change that I want to happen is for everyone to kind of work this out together, because it's not going to change unless we all work together. Yeah, we have to put each other -- we have to put ourselves in each other's shoes. Tameka, I can't even imagine as a mother, how proud you must be and what you felt when you read Josiah's poem, what did it mean I was extremely touched by his poem. I had no idea that he had written a poem until he showed me the finished version and I was just impressed on how well he was able to articulate himself and express his emotions creatively. Unfortunately, this isn't our most recent conversations on race, aren't the only conversations we've had. We're an air force family and we have traveled. My children, you know, don't have the privilege of living in a bubble where we pretend that racism does not exist. So, you know, we talk about it. And I encourage them to be their best versions of themselves and I'm just -- I'm proud of Josiah that he's taking things to heart and he's expressing himself in such a positive way. A positive, peaceful, inspirational, powerful way. Josiah, we'd love to hear you read your poem to us. Would you do that for us? It's hard being on the black list. I know, struggling with the racist. Protest it's going to get violent. I know we're all struggling. Look to me color's all you see. George Floyd, his neck under your knee. Bettie Jones killed on Christmas eve. By the cops we all loved. Protests our rights are what we need. Tear gas in my eye help me please. How'd this all lead in history? My skin is not a weapon. Think about. Having to tell your child, the person you want to have everything, that because of their skin tone they might not be liked, or get special opportunities. Some And let's hope that we can all change that. Josiah, Tameka, thank you both. Keep doing what you're doing. You're such an inspiration. Thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you for being with us.

