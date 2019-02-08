Transcript for Investigation begins on Kentucky gas pipeline explosion that left 1 dead

And guys we moved to a devastating story out of Kentucky a massive gas pipeline explosion leaving. At least five people injured several missing and one person dead so. Our Alex Perez's in Lincoln County with the latest Alex. It there Kimberly still a lot of un answered questions here the NTSB sending that team of three investigators will be working to pinpoint what exactly. Triggered this explosion but I want to they don't look behind me here look in the distance there you can see those charred cars or what's left of those cars and a bunch of debris still there and even beyond that you might see those white tents. Those are investigators who have been here on the scene since all of this. Koppen knowledgeable look just on the other side over there there's wine. Bear in tree right in the middle surrounded by. That orange fence there at bats the exact explosion site according to authorities and they're working there. The figure out what exactly went wrong here they say there was a thirty inch high pressure gas pipeline there. Ruptured somehow people who live around here describe this. Described it as sounding like a war zone and as you can see there's. Basically nothing left there are there. Ground is charred and all the structures that were there were destroyed authorities say about five mobile homes that were in that area. Were completely destroyed unfortunately one woman a 58 you'll woman. Was killed according to authorities they say she was trying to its gate that blaze the explosion shooting. Flames as some 300. Feet into the air one neighbor told me it looked like the daylight here in the middle of the night because. That's just how massive a strong and powerful that fire wise now. Given everything that happened here and the power of that fire authorities say they are very very very lucky. It's could have been much worse they say they are. Lucky that more people. We're not killed. In this incident Kimberly. Aaron Alex some sad story there thank you for at the updates.

